NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard said Thursday that he will be heading back to work.
This comes after an coronavirus exposure scare when city councilor Jason LaForest and Bernard were in a car together and LaForest was put under self-quarantine for the coronavirus.
Laforest's test came back negative.
Bernard plans to return to work on Friday.
