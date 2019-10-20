North Adams officer injured while apprehending suspect.

NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A North Adams Police officer was injured Sunday morning while attempting to take a suspect into custody.
According to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood, around 9:00 Saturday night, officers were called to Dave's Package store on River Street after a hold up alarm was activated.
As officials were in the process of responding, North Adams dispatchers were able to confirm with a clerk at Dave's Package store that the suspect had shown a knife.
The suspect was gone by the time officers had arrived on scene, but North Adams officials were able to identify the person in question after accessing the store's security footage.
Officers scoured the area where the alleged suspect lived, but were, at first, unsuccessful in locating him.
Around 4:40 Sunday morning, officers were called to a local Dunkin Donuts for another report of an armed robbery.
Upon further investigation, a suspect had gone behind the counter and had shown a knife to the clerk before demanding money.
A description of the suspect in question led officers to believe that this was the same suspect that robbed Dave's Package.
In both incidents, the suspect had gotten away with an undisclosed amount of money.
An officer was then stationed in the area of the Dunkin Donuts in case the suspect had returned to the scene.
Around 7:00 a.m., the officer noticed an individual that fit the description of the person they were looking for walking near the area of Union Street.
The officer attempted to stop the individual in question, but the suspect immediately ran away.
A foot pursuit ensued on Union Street, prompting the officer to call for backup.
The officer was able to eventually apprehend the suspect on River Street, but the suspect did not go quietly, resulting in a brief struggle between the two individuals.
Additional officers arrived shortly after the struggle began and were able to help detain the suspect.
The suspect was then taken to Berkshire Medical Center under police supervision for minor injuries.
The officer involved in the struggle was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, and both individuals were released later that day.
Chief Woods adds that the suspect in question was then taken to the North Adams Police Department for booking and is being held there on $7,540 cash bail until his arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday.
A list of charges has not yet been made available.
