NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in northern Berkshire County.
North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood said that on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of 71 River Street for a reported shooting.
Officers arrived and found a 62-year-old male victim. He was first taken to Berkshire Medical Center's satellite facility in North Adams, then flown by medical helicopter ot Albany Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, The victim continues to receive treatment for his injury.
Wood added that he wanted to assure residents that "there is no risk to public safety related to this incident."
River Street, between Eagle Street and Holden Street, was closed for most of Tuesday night, but has since reopened.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Vivori at North Adams Police at (413) 664-4944.
