NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Berkshire County town have located a missing hiker.
North Adams Police said that 38-year-old Sean Barrett was last seen on Tuesday on the Bellows Pipe Trail, and was last heard from by phone at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police noted that Barrett was located early Wednesday afternoon on Mount Greylock. They thanked the public for sharing the information.
