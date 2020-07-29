NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Berkshire County town are looking for your help in locating a missing hiker.
North Adams Police said that 38-year-old Sean Barrett was last seen on Tuesday on the Bellows Pipe Trail.
Barrett was last heard from by phone at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Adams Police at (413) 664-4944 ext. 1 or the State Police barracks in Cheshire at (413) 743-4700.
