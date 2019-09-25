North Adams Police seeking to identify alleged robbery suspect.

NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in North Adams are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a robbery that happened earlier this week.
According to North Adams Detective Sergeant Mark Bailey, a man, wearing a baggy grey sweatshirt with the word "Nike" on the front, baggy blue jeans, and a black rag over his face, walked into the Valero Convenience Store, which is located on State Road, around 11:15 a.m. this past Sunday and demanded the store clerk hand over all the money in the register.
The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money from the register without incident.
We're told the suspect then bolted out of the store and headed west over the bridge on State Road.
This incident remains under investigation by the North Adams Police Department.
Anyone with any information on the incident or anyone that may have witnessed a suspicious individual in that area between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. is asked to contact the North Adams Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-662-3105.
