NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Berkshire County school has been dismissed early following a gas odor.
North Adams Police said that around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to Colegrove Elementary School for a reported natural gas smell.
The building was evacuated while crews from Berkshire Gas.
The school district later determined that students and staff would be dismissed on their half-day protocol
Police noted that the scene cleared by 10:30 a.m.
