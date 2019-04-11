NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Berkshire County school has been dismissed early following a gas odor.

North Adams Police said that around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to Colegrove Elementary School for a reported natural gas smell.

The building was evacuated while crews from Berkshire Gas.

The school district later determined that students and staff would be dismissed on their half-day protocol 

Police noted that the scene cleared by 10:30 a.m.

