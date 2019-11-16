North Brookfield Police investigating report of 4-year-old that fell off an ATV.

NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after being called to Green Road Saturday evening.
According to North Brookfield Police officials, officers and firefighters responded to Green Road for a report of a 4-year-old that fell off an ATV.
Fire officials say that they cleared the scene around 6:45 p.m.
Further details surrounding the incident are not being released at this time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
