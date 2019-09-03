NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While many people are being affected by Hurricane Dorian, one organization is stepping in to make sure our four-legged friends are also being protected.
The Second Chance Animal Services is getting ready to receive eighteen cats that are being relocated because of Hurricane Dorian.
These cats are coming from a shelter in South Carolina.
The reason for this is to clear shelters down south, so they are prepared to take in an influx of animals that are expected to be found homeless, because of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian later this week.
Those cats will be treated at the hospital here, if necessary, and then brought to a shelter in East Brookfield, where they will be available for adoption after a 48 hour quarantine period.
With so much uncertainty behind the hurricane’s path, Diane Tillotson tells Western Mass News they stand ready to assist however necessary.
“We’re thinking that, and what we’re hearing about the forecast....this is just the first of probably more," Second Chance Animal Services Marketing Director Diane Tillotson tells us.
Those cats were flown in to Delaware and are currently being driven up now.
The are expected to arrive here at about 9:00.
Tillotson says that Second Chance is welcoming any and all cat donations.
