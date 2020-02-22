NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last week, we told you about a Springfield mother in search of a kidney donor.
Since that story, people have been reaching out to us, asking how to help.
People on social media have been sharing Marjorie’s story, hoping someone from the community will come forward to help.
One local mother tells us that after seeing Marjorie Moise’s story on Facebook, it impacted her so much, she is getting tested to become a donor.
"She’s a very sweet woman. She’s very strong," North Brookfield resident Gemma Owens stated.
It's been just over a week since Western Mass News shared the story of Marjorie Moise, a Springfield single mother who is raising her 22-year-old son with special needs while suffering from kidney failure.
Since then, the story has been spreading on social media and people have been reaching out, asking how to help.
One woman, Gemma Owens, who reached out, says she can’t imagine being in Marjorie’s shoes, but she relates to her story.
"It's having morals and having a heart for other people and I have a special needs son who will be ten this year, me thinking, 'What if that was me or his grandmother?'. I would hope someone would help me so I can live longer for my son," continued Owens.
Owens tells Western Mass News she was so moved by the story, she reached out to Marjorie, asking what she had to do to save her life.
From one phone call, she knew she was going to do everything she could to help.
"She’s a strong woman, especially two years waiting to get a kidney transplant. She’s strong. She’s holding on for her son. I would do the same thing. She seems like a sweetheart," says Owens.
Owens has filed the initial paperwork and is still in the process of finding out if she is a match, something she hopes other people will come forward and do.
"She just needs help and I want to help her. I hope someone's out there. Even if I can't donate, I will help her," said Owens.
And she says she thinks of Marjorie’s son, Marcus, and knows Marjorie is doing everything she can to help find a donor.
"She’s definitely a fighter. She’s going to keep fighting, especially going out on her own. I know she has all these flyers, even on her car," added Owens.
For more information on how you can help Marjorie and her son, you can click or tap here for more information.
You can also call Marjorie directly at 413-276-9494 or call 617-632-9700.
