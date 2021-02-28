HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunday marked the first day of maple sugaring season for the North Hadley Sugar Shack.
The farm is safely open for customers to come enjoy their homemade maple syrup and pancake breakfasts.
“So the wonderful thing about maple production is we do not add anything to this product; it's exactly what mother nature and the trees give us each late winter and early spring,” North Hadley Sugar Shack Co-Owner Joe Boisvert said.
The North Hadley Sugar Shack is open for business. The 2021 maple sugar season marks this local family-owned farm’s 26th season.
Boisvert said the pandemic interrupted last maple season so being back this year tastes even sweeter.
“So we are really excited to start seeing some of the people coming out and start seeing what is going on here in the maple sugar season and having some fresh pancakes and some fresh maple syrup,” Boisvert said. “And for those who are willing to start coming out, which is great to see everything is very clean inside. We have six feet social distancing with the tables, and you know small capacity, so we feel very confident it’s time to start moving around a little bit.”
Boisvert has been turning sap to sugar since he was just eight years old, something he and his brother started doing in the backyard of his family’s farm.
He said it was devastating to close the farm to visitors last season, and he hopes it won’t happen again.
Boisvert wants his customers to know if you don’t feel comfortable coming to the farm, you can support the local family business with their curbside pick up or by purchasing their maple products online.
