BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tree is down on North Street in Belchertown forcing police to close off the area.
Belchertown Police Department confirmed the street is closed between Federal Street and Warren Wright Road after a tree fell, knocking wires down.
Repairs are estimated to take about two hours as officials continue to clean-up.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
