AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Police are investigating a weekend crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia said that officers were called to the area of North Street and Ridgeway Driver for a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the car was leaving Ridgeway Drive and collided with the motorcycle that was heading east on North Street.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the car was also taken to an area hospital and was treated and released.
North Street was closed for a time while police investigated, but has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's office.
