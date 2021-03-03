NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities say David Jones, the man charged in connection with an armed robbery of a Northampton bank last month, has been held without the right to bail.

That ruling comes after a dangerousness hearing held on Wednesday.

The Northwestern District Attorney's office said Jones demanded money from a teller at the People's United Bank on King Street on February 25.

They added that the 38-year-old from Charlemont implied he had a gun.

Jones is charged with armed robbery and masked robbery.