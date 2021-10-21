NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Board of Health discussed two big COVID topics Thursday night, whether to keep their indoor mask mandate in place and requiring the vaccine for eligible students.
Based on the discussion Thursday night, it seems like everyone is on board to keep the mask mandate in place. But as far as requiring the COVID-19 vaccine in public schools, they’re trying to see how they can go about it.
“I’m in favor of the mandate, although I wouldn't necessarily want to see it mandated because there's been so much division in other communities,” Northampton resident Karla Hathaway said.
Hathaway weighed in on the Northampton Board of Health exploring a vaccine mandate in public schools, something they discussed Thursday night.
“The Board of Health tends to have just broad powers in the city when it comes to issues of public health, and I believe that the Board of Health has this authority, even when it comes to the schools,” Alan Seewald said.
Another contentious topic Thursday night, whether to keep Northampton’s mask mandate in place.
“I don't think COVID is done yet. I just had my booster yesterday, which is exciting, but it's not the time. We're heading into winter. It's not the time,” Northampton resident Violet Rawlings said.
Rawlings said she plans to continue to mask up throughout the winter regardless, as more and more people will be indoors. Another Northampton resident tells us, most community members are united when it comes to masking up, regardless of the mask requirement.
“It feels good to be here, where even there was not a mask mandate most people were wearing it anyways, so it feels like a safer environment,” Northampton resident Allison Carey said.
As far as where the board of health stands...
"I can't see my self-conscious lifting anything till early January. And we'll see what happens. Is there some cluster appearing? Or are things pretty much going away?" one board member said.
The Northampton Board of Health added they plan to revisit lifting their indoor mask mandate after the holidays, which is the time where gatherings are expected.
