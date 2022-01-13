NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The Northampton Board of Health met Thursday night to workshop a vaccination mandate for public places.
The order would require proof of vaccination be shown at public places, like restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. Similar to the one going into effect in Boston in just a few days. A protest over Northampton's possible mandate was held this weekend. The Board of Health will be taking public comments at their next meeting, on Jan. 20 at 5:30pm.
(1) comment
bow down to your public "authorit"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.