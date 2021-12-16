NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Northampton weighed changes to their mask mandate Thursday night.
Ultimately, The Board of Health put out a recommendation instead, urging restaurants and bars to ask customers to keep their masks on when they're not seated. Something the original mask mandate, written back in August, did not include.
