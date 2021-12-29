NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The Northampton Board of is considering a vaccine mandate for indoor dining, fitness and sports and entertainment facilities.
Some businesses are in favor of the proposal. But others are not.
“I am not against the vaccine. I am against the vaccine mandate that is floating around,” said Sarah Blaise, General Manager of Spare Time Northampton.
Blaise, the general manager of Spare Time Northampton spoke out at the Northampton Board of Health meeting Tuesday night. She does not want to be in the position of turning away customers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
“In my opinion, it is not inclusive to all people and all walks of life,” said Blaise
The Northampton Board of Health is considering a vax mandate for certain types of businesses. If the mandate does pass, Blaise told Western Mass News she does not want to have her employees ask people for proof of vaccination. She believes the Board of Health should do it.
“If it does go into effect I would hope that the Board of Health would have a plan in place that would have their officers here instead of relying on my staff to be Police,” said Blaise.
For other businesses, they are ahead of the game.
“We check for proof of vaccination right at the door,” said Kyle Anderson, General Manager of the Dirty Truth.
Over at Dirty Truth in Northampton, they introduced a vaccine mandate last week. We asked general manager Kyle Anderson how people have reacted to being asked to show their vaccine card before they can eat.
“Most people have been fine with it. A few people have turned around, which is totally understandable. And a few people just haven’t had their card. So unfortunately we do have to deny them from coming in,” said Anderson.
We found some people visiting Northampton on Wednesday to get their take on a vax mandate at businesses.
“It takes the ambiguity out of going places to know whether or not people are vaccinated or not. And I feel comfortable when people are,” said South Hadley resident Jennifer Thornquest.
Also, a western Mass. native who now lives in Los Angeles already deals with pulling out a vaccine card.
“I currently live in a place where that’s already in place. And you have to show proof of vaccination in order to go into bars and restaurants,” said Los Angeles resident Mady Thornquest.
On Thursday, The Amherst Board of Health will also consider requiring vaccines. They told Western Mass News in a statement in part:
“We are acknowledging the real possibility of a substantial increase in cases here after the holidays and will look at what our best strategies are to reduce transmission. The proof of vaccine for certain businesses will be discussed, but may not be adopted.”
The Northampton Board of Health has not made a decision on the vaccine mandate.
here will be a meeting next week on further discussions.
