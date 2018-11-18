NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days away now until recreational marijuana can legally be sold in Northampton.
The business we spoke with Sunday tell Western Mass News they are excited, and this is something that is long overdue.
Donavan Bartish is the assistant manager at Shop Therapy in Northampton.
"Where is it at," asked Bartish. "Where can we go? They all ask. They've been asking for months."
Bartish tells Western Mass News that many of his customers have been wanting to know where they can legally buy marijuana.
That's why, with NETA opening up their recreational marijuana business, he's excited to finally have an answer for them.
"I fully expect there to be a lot of people coming from everywhere, especially Connecticut," stated Bartish.
He says they are fully stocked and prepared.
Just a couple doors down, at Belly of the Beast, co-owner Aimee Francis says its been the talk of the town.
"We're happy to have a new business here in town, and," says Francis. "We're excited that there's going to be so many people coming into town to experience it."
She says that, paired with the fact Thanksgiving is on Thursday, they were already expecting to be busy.
Now, with recreational sales allowed, they're expecting to be a whole lot busier.
"Monday night," continued Francis. "I've literally called in staff members who don't work for us anymore to help us out to get prepared both for Thanksgiving, and to make sure, for Tuesday, we have everything on the menu up and running and plenty of it."
"Stick around for a little while," says Bartish. "Do some shopping."
If you do plan on going to NETA Tuesday, you do need to be 21-years-old and older, and can pay with cash, debit or credit.
You can only purchase one ounce of flower or five grams of concentrate, or a combination of the two per transaction.
NETA opens its doors at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
