NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Almost a week after NETA opened to sell recreational marijuana, thousands have made their way to the Hampshire County community.
For anyone who wants to buy recreational marijuana legally in western Massachusetts currently have no option but to go to NETA in Northampton.
Other Northampton business owners are welcoming all those people to visit their shops as well.
Lines were wrapped around NETA Monday evening as eager customers didn’t let the rain stop them from buying recreational marijuana.
Close to 2,000 people waited in line outside the business everyday, and that's encouraging news for other businesses like Belly of the Beast on Main Street.
“We’re really happy to have them be part of the community and have them here in Northampton. I think people are just really happy to be exercising their rights to get wonderful recreational marijuana," said Belly of the Beast's owner, Aimee Francaes.
Francaes said they haven’t necessarily seen an increase in business since NETA's opening.
It's a feeling echoed by Bowen Kirwood, manager at the Green Room.
“I thought it was going to make a big difference for us, but we have seen about a steady amount of guests coming through the last week or so. Nothing too crazy for us, it just feels like another normal November week," said Kirwood.
Both Kirwood and Francaes told Western Mass News that they’ve noticed that a number of visitors are coming from out of state.
“Funny enough I think we noticed it that Monday before they opened on Tuesday. I think people were in town waiting for them to open to be in line," Francaes added.
Kirwood said that he’s excited about NETA in being in the city, as are many of his customers who he’s spoken with.
Kirwood hopes that those coming for NETA stay for more than just the recreational marijuana.
“You go and get your recreational from NETA, and then you should pop down to Main Street and see what else we have to offer. This is a great town and it’s got a lot of great things going for it. If you’re just visiting, stay awhile," Kirwood noted.
Mayor David Narkewicz told Western Mass News that even with all the traffic, he congratulated NETA on a smooth and successful opening week, and also encourages visitors to continue to experience Northampton.
