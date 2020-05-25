NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Part two of the phase one reopening plan loosened restrictions today for retail stores now allowing them to utilize curb-side pick up.
Northampton police have been directing traffic all day to help control the anticipated volume of customers picking up their cannabis products today.
“A lot of people have really been anticipating this day eager to get access to cannabis,” said Amanda Rositano, president of NETA in Northampton.
Restrictions have been loosened for retail stores on Monday now allowing businesses to implement curb-side pick up for their products.
“I think folks in this industry are sort of used to pivoting on a dime, and that’s what we’ve done here to make sure we were operating in a safe and compliant way with the restrictions we’re subject to right now,” she said.
NETA in Northampton was open during the COVID-19 shutdown for medical customers only but had to close their doors for months to adult use cannabis customers, which is a majority of the stores income.
“We really rely on both our medical patients and our adult use customers to maintain our business,” she said. “Our sales were down approximately 85-90% with the loss of adult use, so it really had an impact on our business.”
With a huge loss of sales during the temporary closure, Rositano said that the rebuilding process is going to take time.
“It’s going to be slow going especially with just bringing adult use back in this limited capacity where we really need to prioritize safety over profits, and that’s really the bottom line here is that we will be limiting the number of customers we see in the store every day -- probably less than a quarter of what we were doing prior to COVID-19,” she said.
While NETA is open for adult use customers again, the process of buying cannabis products looks a little different.
All orders need to be placed online in advance so customers can schedule a pick-up time for their products.
“All orders will be walk-up, door-side pick up,” she said. “Adult use customers will come, and part at our lot or other lots in the area, and they’ll receive their order at the back door. Our capacity is dramatically reduced in order to maintain proper social distancing for our customers and our team.”
She said while it’s exciting to serve adult use customers again, the need is high.
“A lot of our adult use customers are patients that rely on cannabis for pain, anxiety, all sorts of critical conditions,” she said.
Rositano said it’s important for customers to come exactly when their pick-up time is to make sure customers aren’t coming all at once.
