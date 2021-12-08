NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Wednesday was a big night for Northampton's David Narkewicz as the longtime Mayor gets ready to leave office.
Friends, family, and co-workers gathered at the Hotel Northampton to wish him farewell and thanking him for his years leading the city.
For ten years David Narkewicz served as Northampton's mayor, first elected back in November of 2011.
Fast forward a decade and Narkewicz said he knew months ago that the time was right to make way for someone new. Still, he acknowledged how hard that decision was, considering the many supporters and friends he's made over the years.
"I also want to thank all of the amazing city staff that I've had the pleasure of being a colleague of. I've always when I send things out I always say dear colleague because I feel that I'm a colleague of this incredible group of really a thousand city employees when you think about it," said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz.
During his farewell party, emceed by former Northampton Mayor Clare Higgins, several city and local officials praised Narkewicz's leadership, guiding Northampton through three terms and most recently, the pandemic.
"There was work to be done. The mayor as other people have mentioned has that attitude of rolling up your sleeves and saying things have to get done," said Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper.
Narkewicz said goodbye, as the city prepares to say hello to mayor number 45, Gina-Louise Sciarra.
"It's really humbling and honoring. Just again, to me it's just a testament to what a great city it is and how honored and privileged I've been to serve as Mayor," said Narkewicz.
Gina-Louise Sciarra will be sworn in as Northampton's next mayor on Jan. 3rd.
