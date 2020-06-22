SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As calls for the end of police brutality and defunding the police grows louder in the country, one local city is already taking action by cutting a percent of the police budget.
As demonstrators across the country are calling on leaders to defund the police, the City Council voted 6-3 on Thursday to cut the Northampton Police Department's budget by 10% for the 2021 fiscal year.
“The councilors wanted to start that change right now just to say we are getting the change started right now,” City Council Vice President Jim Nash said.
That 10% means the department will be cut by $669,957 starting July 1.
Police Chief Jody Kasper said this cut will have a major impact on the department.
“It’s going to result in police officers laid off,” she said.
Kasper said the department has 65 positions in the department, of which six are vacant and five are made up of officers in the academy.
She said those officers are protecting the 39,000 people in the city every day.
The chief is now left to the task of deciding which and how many officers will be without a job in just nine days.
“When you are talking about cutting a department for a city this size in a destination community with a lot of visitors and we have five people on the street and you’re cutting the department, it’s dangerous,” she said. “It’s dangerous for those officers, and there’s a risk that we won’t be able to respond to things when we are called.”
Western Mass News called the Mayor’s office to see where that 10% of money will be going instead of the Police Department and has not heard back yet.
