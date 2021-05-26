NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The City Council is working on finalizing the city's new budget, which includes a three percent increase to the police department's budget.
Police Chief Jody Kasper joined Wednesday night’s meeting to break down these changes, including an increase to personnel budget to honor raises, a slight increase to their part time animal control officer position and a reorganization of funds to put more special officers on the streets to cover patrols. The budget can't be voted on until the public hearing concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.