Northampton city leaders vote to ban face surveillance systems, pass pesticide ordinance.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton City Council voted on several issues tonight, including an ordinance prohibiting the use of face surveillance systems.
Councilor Alisa Klein tells Western Mass News that Northampton Police Chief Jodi Kasper is against a ban, but opponents fear facial recognition could be used for racial profiling.
With a unanimous vote, council members decided to ban the technology.
Members also addressed the 'Keeping Children Safe from Pesticides' ordinance that also passed with a unanimous vote by the city council.
It eliminates the use of pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals on city parks, playing fields, and playgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.