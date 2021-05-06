NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGGB/WSHM)--The Northampton mask mandate was relaxed Thursday.
Western Mass News caught up with a few people out on the town Thursday night.
Those Western Mass News spoke with Thursday said that while it's not mandatory in a place anyone can social distance, they are keeping theirs on just to stay safe.
"What's happening now is I'm trusting those who are governing us I'm trusting myself and I'm trusting the scientists and I'm seeing some consistency in what people are saying. Am I nervous of course I'm always nervous. I'm gonna be nervous a year from now. But my mask is part of my attire," Joella Tarbutton of Northampton said.
Under the Governor's new order, masks are still required indoors where social distancing is not possible.
