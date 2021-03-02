NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton regional COVID-19 vaccination site has been impacted by vaccine distribution challenges.

The Northampton site expected to provide about half first and half second doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week.

According to the Northampton Public Health Department, there have been distribution and shipping delays, and the schedule has not always been reliable. The number of doses depends on the state’s weekly allotment decisions.

Regional vaccination site coming to Northampton NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton has been approved as a regional vaccination site.

The Public Health Department said in a statement, “We are committed to the health of our Western Mass communities. We have stepped up as required in order to keep vaccinating and have expanded our physical site to accommodate over 800 people per day. We are ready and waiting to expand our staffing schedule for these doses. As soon as we receive vaccines we will get it into arms.”

The site no longer expects to receive or be allotted first doses of the Moderna vaccine. They expected a shipment of Moderna second doses Tuesday and will directly contact individuals whose appointments were cancelled. These appointments are not open to the public.

Pfizer first dose appointments were filled and some had to be postponed until next week for more doses to come. Individuals who were already scheduled and cancelled are being prioritized.

As for the second doses of Pfizer, a shipment was received Tuesday and the site is awaiting syringes. Individuals whose appointments were postponed due to distribution delays will be prioritized. Then those already scheduled will be prioritized next.

The statement also said, “We understand that delaying second doses has caused increased worry for many community members. The vaccine schedule provided is a minimum timeframe. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding delayed second doses: "If it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series."