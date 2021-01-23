NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to a minor fire Saturday evening on Ryan Road in Northampton.
The Northampton Police Department and Fire Rescue arrived on scene at 6:15 p.m. after receiving reports of an active fire.
Fire officials were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which caused no damage to the house.
Police told Western Mass News two residents were transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
