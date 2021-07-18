NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flooding closed off an area of King Street and Summer Street in Northampton Sunday morning.
According to the Northampton Police, the roads are closed off as crews work to repair the damage. They said crews are dealing with the water and potholes that occurred due to the recent rain.
Police are asking people to avoid the area or drive with caution.
