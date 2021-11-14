Northampton crews rescue woman who fell down an embankment into shallow stream

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- a 53-year-old woman fell down a steep embankment into a shallow stream Sunday evening.
According to Northampton Police, the woman was transported to Cooley-Dickinson with minor injures.
Police, along with Northampton Fire Rescue, responded after 5:00 Sunday evening behind Millbank Condominiums.
According to Police, officers pulled the woman out and the Fire Department removed the woman from the embankment using a sled.
