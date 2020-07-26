NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protesters gathered in Northampton this afternoon as a part of a nation-wide movement, The Wall of Moms.
Demonstrators spoke out against the violence happening to protesters in Portland, Oregon.
Protesters lined Route 9 in Northampton with signs that read '"Federal police out of our cities” and “Another brick in The Wall of Moms.”
This demonstration came as protesters in Oregon were tear-gassed by federal agents.
Becky Castro, the organizer of the Northampton protest, told Western Mass News that this violence needs to stop.
"They’re protesters like us, they are everyday, normal people like us, and they are getting hit with rubber bullets, it’s all over Twitter, it’s in plain sight. People need to know what’s going on, this isn’t about Portland, this is about American cities," said organizer Becky Castro.
Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Portland for more than 50 days following the death of George Floyd.
President Donald Trump sent federal officials to protect the city, but they have clashed with the demonstrators.
Many local leaders said the federal presence is not welcome there.
The Northampton protest was peaceful with cars driving, honking in support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.