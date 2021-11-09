NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mayor David Narkewicz appointed someone to direct the city's new Department of Community Care.
The mayor selected Sean Donovan, the current transformation project coordinator, for the Wildflower Alliance in Holyoke.
The Department of Community Care was created by the Northampton Policing Review Commission last year.
The new agency will be responsible for responding to mental health calls, substance use, or social service related requests.
This has been seen as an alternative to traditional policing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.