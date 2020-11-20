(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on the number of complaints two local communities have been fielding when it comes to COVID-19.
Dozens of calls have been coming in about people breaking the rules.
These orders ask people to change their behavior in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
We have found that in both Easthampton and Northampton, the biggest complaint their health departments have been fielding is about mask wearing.
Since May, people in Massachusetts have had to comply with a mask mandate in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Weeks ago, another order mandated people adhere to an evening curfew in the hopes of curtailing late-night private gatherings.
Indoor gatherings at homes were also limited to 10 people.
Western Mass News has learned that since May, the Northampton health department has received more than 200 mask complaints, but no calls about the curfew and gathering size orders that went into effect this month.
In Easthampton, their health officials have received 94 complaints about masks, but residents there were also reluctant to complain about someone not adhering to the curfew or gathering size rules.
“Ninety percent compliance with the mask order still gives COVID-19 10 percent opportunity to spread,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.
Lachapelle said no businesses have received fines yet from their board of health, but said a state agency - the Department of Labor Standards - has stepped in.
“They have followed up with businesses and issued some fines…I know of at least two,” LaChapelle added.
She said most of the complaints received by her board of health were resolved and did not result in a repeat offense.
“We’re visiting those businesses, we’re looking at their protocols and procedures and giving them some technical support of how things can work within their business model,” LaChapelle explained.
We reached out to the Department of Labor Standards for more information on exactly how many fines they’ve issued in both Northampton and Easthampton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.