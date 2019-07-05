NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Water use restrictions are now in effect in Northampton.
City officials announced Friday that non-essential outdoor water use is banned for users of the Northampton public water supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Those uses include:
- Lawn irrigation and watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plants, except by using a hand held hose.
- Irrigation systems may be used from 5:01 p.m. to 8:59 a.m.
- Washing of vehicles, other than using a commercial car wash.
- Washing exterior building surfaces, parking lots, driveways or sidewalks, except as needed to apply paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement, or cement.
The city noted that limiting water use, especially on non-essential outdoor uses, helps ensure a sustainable water supply and protecting stream flow for aquatic life.
Those found in violation could be subject to fines, including $100 for the first offense and $200 for second and subsequent offenses.
