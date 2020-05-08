NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The governor has made it a state order - for everyone to wear face coverings in places where social distancing is not possible.
Keeping masks clean and sanitized sparked the idea for a father-son project in Northampton.
Henry Pope III and his son Henry IV, while physically out of school for quite some time now - little Henry calls this "covidcation."
"It's [the] coronavirus, it's COVID-19, and it's a vacation for me, I mean I like it. So it's "covidcation," Henry IV said.
Henry, only 13-years-old, told Western Mass News his favorite subject is science.
"I think it's interesting to me, I feel like a lot of stuff is answered by science and I have a great teacher Mrs. Pollereti," Henry IV explained.
While attending classes from his Northampton home, Henry and his dad - an engineer- have been working on a special science project of their own during this pandemic - sterilizing face masks.
"Having friends and family, we thought how can we use science and a little bit of math and some physics to address this issue, this concern, to allow people to re-use the mask that they have," Pope explained.
By just using a few items you have at home Pope and his son found a way you can decontaminate your mask on your own.
"The trash bin, two trash liners, a little bit of cooking oil...and the steamer and you're good to go," Pope explained.
Pope told Western Mass News - the water has to be 210 degrees.
"Moist heat allows the heat to transfer into the material of the mask and...to physically touch the virus and transfer its heat from the water onto the virus and cause the virus to physically fall apart," Pope said.
After much trial and error - over six weeks - the two finally reached success after grabbing the attention of the journal of the American medical association.
A key proponent of their success - Henry IV's 7th-grade education.
"We were learning about boils law and how pressure affects heat. We were like ok how do we add more pressure? Eventually, we found out that we needed to use oil around the outside of the trash container to create a better seal," Henry IV explained.
Now - the duo's next goal...helping others.
"I'm just happy we're able to help people," Henry IV said.
"Help people win, we want people to win, bottom line," Pope said.
For more information on this procedure to sterilize masks, you can click here.
