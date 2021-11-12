NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Fire Rescue was called to a report of a partially collapsed house Thursday.
According to the Northampton Police Department, crews were called to 63 Market Street at 1:41 p.m.
Police say the house that partially collapsed is currently being remodeled. No one was inside at the time of the incident.
They add that the building inspector was contacted and is further assessing the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.