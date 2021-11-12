market st house collapse

(Photo courtesy: Northampton Police Department)

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Fire Rescue was called to a report of a partially collapsed house Thursday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, crews were called to 63 Market Street at 1:41 p.m.

Police say the house that partially collapsed is currently being remodeled. No one was inside at the time of the incident.

They add that the building inspector was contacted and is further assessing the situation.

