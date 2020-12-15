NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire.
Northampton Fire and Easthampton Fire responded to 68 North Street for a basement fire Tuesday night.
Northampton Fire Department's Deputy Chief Andy Breen told Western Mass News three adults were in the home at the time of the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross, as they could not return to the home Tuesday night.
Breen said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
