NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Health Department issued a new order today requiring that all consumers and employees wear face coverings at all times while social distancing at any business providing essential services.
The order was issued by the Northampton Health Department Director Merridith O'Leary and will go into effect on April 16 at 12:01 a.m.
This was due to the Centers for Disease Control issuing an advisory on April 3, requesting U.S. citizens to consider wearing face coverings when people were unable to maintain social distancing.
The recommended social distancing length is currently 6 feet or greater.
On April 10, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a similar advisory regarding the wearing of face coverings in public.
(1) comment
What took you so long ?
