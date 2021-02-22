NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's go-time for many high school football teams across the state, as they get the green light to take the field for the start of the fall two season.
But one local team isn't in the clear, after the school committee voted no to their season, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
The Northampton High School football team protested against this decision, with posters saying they want to play. Western Mass News reached out to school committee members who said they made this decision due to football being a close-contact sport.
Players and coaches from Northampton High School rallied together Monday outside of city hall begging for the school committee to change their vote and let them play in the fall two season.
Players said they believe they can play safely like other teams are planning to.
"The decision that we have made consistently throughout, follows the guidance of the board of health. I feel so disappointed for the seniors and their families. I understand what they're going through, however, I think it's important to keep our schools and our community safe," Northampton Public Schools Superintendent John Provost said.
Provost also emphasized this decision also applies to other sports like soccer, baseball, lacrosse, and more. The only possibility of this changing depends on the city’s board of health and their instructions on further COVID guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.