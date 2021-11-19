NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The unofficial start of the holiday season is kicking off in Northampton with the return of 'Bag Day.'
The annual event is happening all day Saturday in shops throughout downtown Northampton.
'Bag Day' offers a 20-percent discount in businesses that take part. Shoppers can get a bag in the Daily Hampshire Gazette and bring the bag into the shop to get the discount.
There will be free parking at meters and kiosks.
