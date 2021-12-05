NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Runners took to the streets in Northampton Saturday for a seasonal treat and to benefit a good cause.
The 18th annual Hot Chocolate Run is meant to support those experiencing domestic violence, where all the proceeds from the event will benefit services and programs for survivors of domestic violence. Pre-registration was required and all registered participants in Sunday's run received an iconic mug featuring a polar bear and penguin illustrated by a local artist.
