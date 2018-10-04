NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last Winter's flu season killed upwards of 80,000 people.
On Thursday, dozens were in attendance for a free vaccine clinic to get ahead of the deadly virus.
Before the flu clinic at the Senior Center opened Thursday morning, dozens of people were already out to get their vaccines.
"You get the shot," says resident Pennington Geis. "Not only do you not give it to other people, you don't get it yourself."
Each year, thousands die from the flu, this past Winter being the deadliest in decades, which is why so many were ready for the city's first free clinic of the year.
"They are high at risk for getting the flu, but," Northampton Public Health Director Merridith O'Leary tells us. "More apt to become more sick from the flu."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with the highest risk are children and the elderly.
Last year, we set the worst kind of records, with 900,000 hospitalizations and 180 children dying as a result of the virus.
The previous record was 171.
Northampton's Director of Public Health says the trick is getting the right vaccine.
"Efficiency rates are hard to tell," continued O'Leary. "They make the vaccines a year in advance so they are guessing on what the strains will be."
Merridith O'Leary says getting the shot is better than no shot.
"We rely on people," says O'Leary. "Getting the vaccine, to provide immunity to those who can't receive the vaccine. If enough people aren't getting it, we will see our numbers rise."
If the needle worries you, Pennington Geis has a tip for you.
"If I just totally let my arm be limp," stated Geis. "The muscle would be relaxed and it wouldn't be resisting the needle. Slipped right in. No problem."
On October 12th, the city of Northampton will be hosting another free clinic in the chambers of City Hall.
For more dates and times for these events, click or tap here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.