NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Northampton is moved one step closer to revitalizing its main street area of downtown.
City officials holding a virtual public forum to address proposed changes to the area.
Mayor David Narkewicz said that the $60 million project will largely be funded through a transportation improvement program with state and federal money.
The mayor wanted Tuesday’s meeting to help establish a common framework of what residents would like to see.
“While there are parameters that we must meet, there is no specific feature, plan or agenda that is set in stone as of today, and all things remain on the table for discussion," Narkewicz said.
Narkewicz went on to say that doing nothing is not an option. He said the project is earmarked for 2025.
