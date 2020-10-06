NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heartbreak swept across the country the day U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, but a local Northampton ice cream shop is honoring her legacy in a sweet way.
“I’ve read a lot of her dissents. I’ve read a lot of her acceptance, and I thought she was a very cool lady,” said Judy Herrell, owner of Herrell’s Ice Cream.
Herrell‘s Ice Cream created three ice cream specials in honor of Ginsburg.
The late justice was a leader in the fight for women’s rights, which is why Herrell gave her frozen creations powerful names.
Ginsburg Snap, which is sweet cream with their baked ginger snaps mixed in, Legendary RBG, which is raspberry swirl and babka mixed into a ginger ice cream, and Women's Empower-mint, which is a malted peppermint, she said.
These ice cream flavors will be available for the next few weeks. She only started selling them Tuesday, and the first batch of Ginsburg Snap is already close to gone. But don’t worry, they’ll be making more this week.
Herrell said Ginsburg has been one of her heroes for years and was devastated when she heard the news of her passing.
She said she admired the way Ginsburg wrote dissents because they were powerful enough to educate the future generations of justices. Being able to tie it all together with a sweet touch of ice cream made it all the more special.
“I think ice cream is a happy place,” she said. “And I don’t dissuade anyone from not enjoying ice cream. I also don't dissuade anyone from talking to people they disagree with. It’s the same thing with ice cream. You may not not like the flavor, but you understand that somebody else might like the flavor.”
