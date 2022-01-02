NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Northampton schools will be implementing a staggered opening for schools in their district.
Northampton High School and JFK Middle School will open as planned Monday.
Pooled testing will be completed at both schools Monday.
Bridge Street, Jackson Street, Ryan Road and Leeds Elementary school will not open until Tuesday. Pool testing will occur on Jan. 4.
Due to mold mediation at the beginning of the school year, Northampton high and JFK are one day behind the four elementary schools. this will align the last day of school across the district.
KN95 or surgical masks will be required for all students and staff.
