SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local jewelry store with strong ties to the community is adjusting its business model to reflect the times.
"We are a company that is all about family. We’ve been here for a very long time. It took us forty years to grow the business," said Hannoush Jewelers store manager, Cindy Kernicki.
Jewelry is the perfect gift on many special occasions.
Kernicki said Mother’s Day is typically their 2nd best for sales.
"Mother's Day is the next biggest holiday from Christmas. So we gear up for this all. All of our companies, Pandora gears up, the diamond business gears up for this," Kernicki explained.
Kernicki has been a store manager for over 25 years and said the sight of the main street in Northampton is unreal.
"It is crazy how desolate it is. You can see nothing, from the booming and people hanging out. It’s so surreal, it’s just a surreal thing to see how vacant it is. You don’t even hear birds chirping it seems like," Kernicki explained.
With Mother’s Day and graduation season - Kernicki said many customers are missing out on buying special gifts for their loved ones - due to the coronavirus shutdown.
"All of those things have pretty much been taken away from them and jewelry plays an important part, it’s landmarks of things. It's marking - I did something and this is what I can see and look and appreciate because I passed that goal," Kernicki noted.
Kernicki told us her employees have built tight-knit relationships with customers, allowing them to continue business differently.
"I have a book that is the customer file that I’ve had for the thirty years I’ve been here. Call them up and say hey I have this, do you want me to ship it to you?" Kernicki explained.
Communication with customers has changed, but the dialogue is still going.
"We’ve been talking through texting, emailing, phone calls, finding out what their needs are, what we can do for them, we’ve become personal shoppers," Kernicki said.
Kernicki also said they want customers to know they are here for them during these hard times.
"Just thinking of anything I can do to let people be aware that we’re here. We’re furloughed but we still want to help," Kernicki explained.
Kernicki said Hannoush is buying masks and other materials so when they get the green light to reopen, they are ready to go.
