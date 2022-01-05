Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S Capitol and, per the request of the U.S. Capitol Police Wellness Division, two officers from the Northampton Police Department were invited down to help. One of them is a member of the K-9 unit.
“They request our agency to come down and provide mental health support with our K-9s,” said Northampton Police Officer Josh Wallace.
Meet Officer Josh Wallace and his partner, Douglas.
“Douglas and I are members of a national trauma dog response team called K-9 First Responders,” Wallace added.
Douglas is a three-year-old Goldendoodle therapy dog. Wallace and Douglas were invited to Washington D.C., along with other comfort dogs, to assist those who experienced the attack first-hand last year and are still facing challenges.
“We came down and we are just going around to each of the buildings that the Capitol Police cover and speaking with their officers and anyone else we come into contact with,” Wallace noted.
Wallace told Western Mass News the events that took place the day of the riot caused a tremendous mental health impact for the Capitol’s police department.
“As we know, a lot of anxiety and trauma happens when it’s an anniversary of a traumatic event…Tomorrow, we’ll be concentrating mostly on the officers that we’re directly affected on January 6, whether it be at the Capitol building or their civil disobedience teams,” Wallace explained.
However, bringing Douglas along has been able to put some smiles on their faces and help them to open up.
“Really, the K-9s are the key to the lock of opening mental health support. They really open the door for us because everyone says ‘Oh, you have a dog’ and comes up and that gives me the opportunity to talk to them about their experiences,” Wallace said.
Wallace and Douglas have been down in D.C. and have been providing services since Sunday, but they will return to western Massachusetts on Friday.
