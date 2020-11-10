NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mayor David Narkewicz and officials with Project Main Street provided an update on where their revitalization efforts stand.
The mayor said COVID-19 and the need to pivot and focus on the immediate problems it presented to businesses took over project efforts.
But now, it's time to focus on how they're going to refresh downtown in the long term.
“We aim to make the street and the streetscape safer for all modes of travel, make it a more exciting and friendly place to live and work and play, and to improve the vibrancy and success of downtown,” Narkewicz said.
Actual construction on Project Main Street isn't projected to begin until 2025.
