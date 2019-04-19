NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is under arrest after police allege he broke into a park building and damaged the inside.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Look Park employees found that someone had broken into the train depot building and then fell asleep inside.
Officers arrived and found two broken windows, as well as a 23-year-old Northampton man standing inside the building.
"They also observed that the interior of the building had sustained some damage, including the presence of human fecal matter in the donation container," Kasper explained.
That man, whose name has not been released, was arrested and is facing charges including breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and vandalize with a noxious or filthy substance.
Arraignment was scheduled for Friday in Northampton District Court.
