NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampshire County man accused of killing another man earlier this year has appeared in court.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 22-year-old Nerkin Omar Morales of Northampton was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on several charges including:
- Murder
- Burning personal property
- Withholding evidence from criminal proceeding
- Conspiracy (two counts)
- Improper disposition of a human body
- Intimidation of a witness
- Unlawful possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal
- Use of a firearm in a felony and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
Those charges come after a grand jury handed up a 51 count indictment against Morales and seven other people for the involvement in the murder of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz in March 2018, its concealment, and the subsequent investigation.
Six suspects in the case have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and other charges:
- Pedro J. Soto-Rodriguez, 21, of Northampton
- Mercedes N. Diaz-Wright, 22, of Northampton
- Alondra E. Gil, 23, of Northampton
- Chelsea T. Rodriguez, 22, of Northampton
- Kimberly A. Perez, 26, of Springfield
- Matthew M. Ross, 24, of Northampton
Carey noted that 20-year-old Joshua T. Ealy of Northampton is also facing a charge of perjury related to the grand jury investigation.
Morales was ordered held without bail and to have no contact with the co-defendants, witnesses, or the Cruz family. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing in June 2019.
Diaz-Wright, Perez, and Ross were arraigned late last month.
Soto-Rodriguez is scheduled for arraignment on December 14.
Ealy is in custody, but an arraignment date has not yet been set.
Gil and Rodriguez remain at large.
